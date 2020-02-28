Hong Kong, mainland stocks battered by virus fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks plunged Friday morning, in line with a worldwide rout fuelled by fears over the spread of the new coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.

5 percent, or 670.34 points, to 26,108.28 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.4 percent, or 100.76 points, to 2,890.56 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which track stocks on China's second exchange, fell 4.4 percent, or 83.08 points, to 1,812.06.