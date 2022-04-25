UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, Mainland Stocks Dive On China, Rate Hike Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 01:48 PM

Hong Kong, mainland stocks dive on China, rate hike fears

Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China plunged Monday on growing fears over the Chinese economy as a fast-spreading Covid outbreak forces lockdowns in major cities, while traders were also worried about an expected sharp hike in US interest rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China plunged Monday on growing fears over the Chinese economy as a fast-spreading Covid outbreak forces lockdowns in major cities, while traders were also worried about an expected sharp hike in US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 3.85 percent, or 794.11 points, to 19,844.41.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 5.13 percent, or 158.41 points, to 2,928.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dived 6.48 percent, or 124.09 points, to 1,790.03.

China's struggle to get a grip on a Covid outbreak that has forced Shanghai -- the country's biggest city -- into lockdown and dealing a blow to demand.

Officials in the finance hub reported 51 deaths Monday, its highest daily toll despite weeks of strict containment measures, while Beijing warned of a "grim" situation as infections rise.

The lockdowns will "cause a logistical problem that's going to affect not just China but also the rest of the world", OANDA's Jeffrey Halley told Bloomberg tv.

Officials' determination to continue with a zero-Covid policy as well as a lack of government stimulus, "that all points to lower China stocks and we are going to see a weaker Yuan going forward".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Hub Stocks TV All Government

Recent Stories

IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign ..

IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign funding case in 30 days

7 minutes ago
 JazzCash collaborates with numerous NGOs to make Z ..

JazzCash collaborates with numerous NGOs to make Zakat payments easier for their ..

17 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in sargodha

Man commits suicide in sargodha

27 minutes ago
 US Provided Ukraine, Neighboring States With Aid W ..

US Provided Ukraine, Neighboring States With Aid Worth Billions of Dollars - Bli ..

27 minutes ago
 Death Toll After Research Facility Fire in Russia' ..

Death Toll After Research Facility Fire in Russia's Tver Rises to 17 - Authoriti ..

27 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.