Hong Kong, mainland stocks down at break

Hong Kong, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended Friday morning on a negative note as traders took profits from a recent rally, with focus on developments in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.59 percent, or 17.00 points, to 2,849.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.57 percent, or 9.91 points, to 1,717.33.

And in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 214.39 points, to 27,279.31.