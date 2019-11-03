Hong Kong Police Arrest Over 200 People in Particularly Violent Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Hong Kong police have arrested more than 200 people and seized 188 petrol bombs over a day of violent demonstrations on Saturday, Hong Kong police said in a statement on Sunday

"As at 1:00 a.m. [5:00 p.m. GMT] today, over 200 persons were arrested for offences of unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapon, criminal damage, and using facial covering while at an unlawful assembly," the statement read published on the police website.

In what was the worst violence in weeks, rioters set fire to metro stations and trashed the regional office of Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets against the violent demonstrators during multiple clashes in various regions of Hong Kong.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The draft bill was eventually dropped but protesters have since become more radical and demand sweeping changes in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities.