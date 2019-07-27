Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Extradition Bill Protesters - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters, who were rallying against the now-suspended notorious bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, local media reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Yuen Long, a town in the northern New Territories of Hong Kong, despite a police ban. The crowds are also protesting against attacks by triad members and local villagers.

Tear gas was first fired at about 17:20 local time (09:20 GMT), the South China Morning Post reported.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

During a rally last Sunday, unknown suspects armed with wooden sticks and metal rods attacked passengers at the Yuen Long subway station injuring about 50 people.