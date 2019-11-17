Hong Kong Police Say Protesters Build Barricades, Throw Petrol Bombs at Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Hong Kong protesters have built barricades in several locations of the city and were hurdling petrol bombs, bricks and metal balls at law enforcement officers, the city police said on Sunday.

"Since 5PM, a group of rioters have been occupying Nathan Road, Tong Mi Road and Mong Kok area. They have built barricades with trash and hurled bricks and petrol bombs at Police officers," it said on Twitter.

According to the police, protesters have been throwing petrol bombs, arrows, metal balls and bricks at officers, and one policeman was struck in the calf by an arrow. They also have repeatedly warned protesters against illegal actions.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the police have used tear gas against the protesters after the latter had attacked people attempting to clear roadblocks.

The mass protests began in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.