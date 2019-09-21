UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Use Pepper Spray, Sponge Grenades To Disperse Protesters - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:05 PM

Hong Kong Police Use Pepper Spray, Sponge Grenades to Disperse Protesters - Reports

Hong Kong police used pepper spray and sponge grenades to disperse protesters, who gathered on Saturday near Tuen Mun park to protest against its noise pollution, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Hong Kong police used pepper spray and sponge grenades to disperse protesters, who gathered on Saturday near Tuen Mun park to protest against its noise pollution, local media reported.

Scuffles broke out between the police and protesters near the Tuen Mun light rail station after demonstrators shone laser pointers at police officers and damaged station facilities, according to the RTHK broadcaster.

"Radical protesters damaged the facilities of Tuen Mun Light Rail Station with metal rods, hurled objects into the Light Rail track and set barricades at the vicinity causing obstruction to the traffic ... The radical protesters also threw petrol bombs posing a serious threat to the safety of others and police officers at scene," the police said in a statement.

The broadcaster noted that after protesters started hurling bricks and petrol bombs at Tuen Mun Town Plaza, the police was forced to use tear gas.

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws. On June 12, the day the bill was scheduled for a second reading in the city's Legislative Council, hundreds of thousands protesters filled the streets, eventually leading to clashes with security forces. Riot police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators. Dozens of people ended up being injured, while dozens more were detained. The city's authorities suspended the bill following the rally but have not removed it completely.

In early September, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill. However, protesters said that they would continue rallying until she met their remaining demands, which include ending legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and launching an investigation into police violence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Petrol Protest Police Traffic Hong Kong Reading June September Gas Media

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

24 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

24 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

24 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

39 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

39 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.