Hong Kong protest shoppers show their true colours

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Seven months of unrest have taken a heavy toll on many Hong Kong businesses, but pro-democracy protesters are now seeking to reward shops and restaurants that support their cause by building a "yellow" economy.

At Fu Kee Noodles in Wan Chai, diners slurp wonton under the watchful gaze of a gas mask-wearing Pepe the Frog, which has become a mascot of the pro-democracy movement.

"This is a yellow shop, the boss supports the protesters, so we decided to come," said a 47-year-old advertising employee calling himself Gilbert.

"The most important thing in Hong Kong now is that we need to help each other, especially when the government does not help us." Posters and post-it notes with pro-democracy messages cover the wall by the cashier.

Owner Kwong Chun-hin, 30, told AFP he hopes the yellow-blue tagging will become a trend "because this is good for us. I mean not just my shop, I mean all shops".

- Showing support - Some businesses openly advertise their sympathies, undeterred by the possible loss of revenues. Apps and websites advise users on which way shops and restaurants sway.

At her bakery in Sai Wan district, Naomi Suen sells cookies and mooncakes decorated with protest slogans.

"I don't know the exact definition of the yellow economy. I am just doing what I can to support Hong Kong people," Suen told AFP.

In Hung Hom, site of some of the most violent clashes of the movement in November when students barricaded themselves inside a university, diners queuing outside Lung Mun Cafe expressed a similar sentiment.

"We want to support this restaurant because it supports the whole movement... supports democracy," said a 26-year-old man named Justin.

Eateries, shops and other properties branded "blue", meanwhile, have been attacked by black-clad vandals wielding petrol bombs.

Dozens of restaurants belonging to local catering giant Maxim's were ransacked after the daughter of the group's founder labelled protesters "rioters" and said she had given up on Hong Kong's young.

Starbucks, which in Hong Kong is operated by Maxim's, has seen its shops trashed.

With retail sales down and tourist numbers plunging, the economy appears headed for its first annual contraction since 2009.