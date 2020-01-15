UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Protest Shoppers Show Their True Colours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:40 AM

Hong Kong protest shoppers show their true colours

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Seven months of unrest have taken a heavy toll on many Hong Kong businesses, but pro-democracy protesters are now seeking to reward shops and restaurants that support their cause by building a "yellow" economy.

At Fu Kee Noodles in Wan Chai, diners slurp wonton under the watchful gaze of a gas mask-wearing Pepe the Frog, which has become a mascot of the pro-democracy movement.

"This is a yellow shop, the boss supports the protesters, so we decided to come," said a 47-year-old advertising employee calling himself Gilbert.

"The most important thing in Hong Kong now is that we need to help each other, especially when the government does not help us." Posters and post-it notes with pro-democracy messages cover the wall by the cashier.

Owner Kwong Chun-hin, 30, told AFP he hopes the yellow-blue tagging will become a trend "because this is good for us. I mean not just my shop, I mean all shops".

- Showing support - Some businesses openly advertise their sympathies, undeterred by the possible loss of revenues. Apps and websites advise users on which way shops and restaurants sway.

At her bakery in Sai Wan district, Naomi Suen sells cookies and mooncakes decorated with protest slogans.

"I don't know the exact definition of the yellow economy. I am just doing what I can to support Hong Kong people," Suen told AFP.

In Hung Hom, site of some of the most violent clashes of the movement in November when students barricaded themselves inside a university, diners queuing outside Lung Mun Cafe expressed a similar sentiment.

"We want to support this restaurant because it supports the whole movement... supports democracy," said a 26-year-old man named Justin.

Eateries, shops and other properties branded "blue", meanwhile, have been attacked by black-clad vandals wielding petrol bombs.

Dozens of restaurants belonging to local catering giant Maxim's were ransacked after the daughter of the group's founder labelled protesters "rioters" and said she had given up on Hong Kong's young.

Starbucks, which in Hong Kong is operated by Maxim's, has seen its shops trashed.

With retail sales down and tourist numbers plunging, the economy appears headed for its first annual contraction since 2009.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Protest Democracy Young Hong Kong Man SITE November Gas All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

10 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

10 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.