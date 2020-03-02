Hong Kong, Shanghai shares bounce in morning

Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks rallied in the morning session Monday as bargain-hunters moved in following last week's sharp losses, buoyed by expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.92 percent, or 241.28 points, to 26,371.21 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.94 percent, or 84.81 points, to 2,965.11 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 3.41 percent, or 61.53 points, to 1,863.27.