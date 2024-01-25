Open Menu

Hong Kong, Shanghai Shares Finish With More Gains

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024

Hong Kong, Shanghai shares finish with more gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks finished with another healthy gain Thursday, building on the previous two days' advances as traders cheered Chinese moves to kickstart the country's stuttering economy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.96 percent, or 312.09 points, to 16,211.96.

The Shanghai Composite Index surged 3.03 percent, or 85.34 points, at 2,906.11, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 2.62 percent, or 43.12 points, to 1,689.98.

