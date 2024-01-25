Hong Kong, Shanghai Shares Finish With More Gains
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks finished with another healthy gain Thursday, building on the previous two days' advances as traders cheered Chinese moves to kickstart the country's stuttering economy.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.96 percent, or 312.09 points, to 16,211.96.
The Shanghai Composite Index surged 3.03 percent, or 85.34 points, at 2,906.11, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 2.62 percent, or 43.12 points, to 1,689.98.
Recent Stories
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola3 minutes ago
-
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 20244 hours ago
-
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'15 hours ago
-
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 5%15 hours ago
-
TDAP sensitize exporters on banking channels for Eurasia, CAR15 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally on earnings, rate cut hopes and stimulus15 hours ago
-
Govt to support agriculture development in GB16 hours ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NDU16 hours ago