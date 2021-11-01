Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks drop after China data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Monday after data at the weekend showed Chinese factory activity contracted more than expected last month, dealing a fresh blow to the already stuttering economy

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.88 percent, or 222.92 points, to 25,154.32.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.86 points, to 3,544.48, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.49 percent, or 11.75 points, to 2,411.78.