Hong Kong, Shanghai Stocks Drop After China Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:24 PM

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks drop after China data

Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Monday after data at the weekend showed Chinese factory activity contracted more than expected last month, dealing a fresh blow to the already stuttering economy

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Monday after data at the weekend showed Chinese factory activity contracted more than expected last month, dealing a fresh blow to the already stuttering economy.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.88 percent, or 222.92 points, to 25,154.32.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.86 points, to 3,544.48, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.49 percent, or 11.75 points, to 2,411.78.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

