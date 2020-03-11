Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks end down as rally stalls

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended with losses Wednesday as an early rally fuelled by US economic support gave way to longstanding worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.63 percent, or 160.90 points, to 25,231.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.94 percent, or 28.24 points, to 2,968.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.48 percent, or 27.94 points, to 1,859.40.