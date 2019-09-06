UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong, Shanghai Stocks End With Healthy Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks end with healthy gains

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as investors cheered news that China and the US would resume trade talks next month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as investors cheered news that China and the US would resume trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.66 percent, or 175.23 points, to 26,690.

76, finishing the week more than three percent higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 percent, or 13.74 points, to 2,999.60 -- it rose 3.9 percent this week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.36 percent, or 5.87 points, to 1,657.50, gaining five percent since last Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Open trials of U-13 & U-16 players to begin from 1 ..

13 minutes ago

19 year old Andreescu advances to US open final

22 minutes ago

Merkel in Beijing says Hong Kong freedoms must be ..

22 minutes ago

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold In ..

22 minutes ago

First SSJ100 Business Charter Flights to Be Launch ..

42 minutes ago

Asian markets rise again as investors make most of ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.