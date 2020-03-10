UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong, Shanghai Stocks Enjoy Bounce After Rout

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks enjoy bounce after rout

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai shares jumped Tuesday following the previous day's rout, with energy firms tracking a bounce in oil prices and firms linked to Hubei, the centre of the coronavirus, rallying after Xi Jinping visited the province.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41 percent, or 352.05 points, to 25,392.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.82 percent, or 53.47 points, to 2,996.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 2.42 percent, or 44.68 points, to 1,887.34.

The gains were in line with a slight recovery from the Black Monday sell-off that was sparked by fears over the global economic impact of the outbreak and a crash in oil prices sparked by a row between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In a sign that China's leaders are growing confident they are getting a grip on the COVID-19 outbreak, state media said Xi had visited Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

The president dropped in as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off the city and the rest of Hubei since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically in recent days.

News of the trip lit a rocket under several stocks linked to the province on hopes economic activity could soon pick up.

Hubei Guochuang Hi-tech Material Co. closed up the maximum 10 percent and Wuhan Department Store Group surged 7.69 percent.

Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding Co. and Langold Real Estate Co. also jumped by the maximum, while Sanan Optoelectronics Co. rallied 9.23 percent.

