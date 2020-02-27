UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong, Shanghai Stocks Enjoy Rare Upturn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:24 PM

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks enjoy rare upturn

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher Thursday as the spread of coronavirus shows signs of easing in China, with figures showing for the first time there were more infections reported outside the country than inside

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher Thursday as the spread of coronavirus shows signs of easing in China, with figures showing for the first time there were more infections reported outside the country than inside.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 percent, or 82.13 points, to close at 26,778.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 percent, 3.40 points, to 2,991.33 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which track stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.24 percent, or 4.53 points, to 1,895.13.

Your Thoughts and Comments

