Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks extend gains at open

Hong Kong, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose again Wednesday following a strong lead from Wall Street as fears over the impact of China's deadly coronavirus on the global economy began to ease.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.33 percent, or 9.08 points, to 2,792.37 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.67 percent, or 10.92 points, to 1,648.94.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.72 percent, or 193.34 points, to 26,869.32.