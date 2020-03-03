Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks extend rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Shares rallied again in Hong Kong and mainland China Tuesday as investors cheered pledges by governments and central banks to provide much-needed support to economies as the coronavirus spreads.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 204.25 points, to 26,295.93 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.36 percent, or 40.44 points, to 3,011.37 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 2.22 percent, or 41.45 points, to 1,911.10.