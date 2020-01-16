Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks open with small gains

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started Thursday on a positive note as investors digested details of the China-US trade pact that was finally signed in Washington

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started Thursday on a positive note as investors digested details of the China-US trade pact that was finally signed in Washington.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

11 percent, or 32.53 points, to 28,806.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 percent, or 5.69 points, to 3,095.73 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.07 percent, or 1.29 points, to 1,815.50.