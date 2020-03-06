Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks plunge

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks tanked on Friday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled as the coronavirus crisis overshadows government and central bank moves to limit the economic impact.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 2.32 percent, or 621.20 points, to 26,146.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.21 percent, or 37.17 points, to 3,034.51 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.74 percent, or 14.27 points, to 1,915.17.