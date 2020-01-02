UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong, Shanghai Stocks Start Year With Rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started the decade on a strong note, rallying more than one percent Thursday after China's central bank unveiled fresh measures to boost lending and kickstart the economy.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.25 percent, or 353.77 points, to 28,543.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.15 percent, or 35.08 points, to 3,085.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.93 percent, or 33.21 points, to 1,756.16.

