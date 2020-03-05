UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong, Shanghai Stocks Track Wall St Rally

Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:44 PM

Hong Kong and Shanghai shares rallied Thursday following a surge on Wall Street, while investors were cheered by global central bank moves to mitigate the impact of the corona virus

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2.

08 percent, or 545.80 points, to 26,767.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.99 percent, or 60.01 points, to 3,071.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.78 percent, or 33.70 points, to 1,929.44.

