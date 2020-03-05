Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks track Wall St rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Hong Kong and Shanghai shares rallied Thursday following a surge on Wall Street, while investors were cheered by global central bank moves to mitigate the impact of the corona virus.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2.

08 percent, or 545.80 points, to 26,767.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.99 percent, or 60.01 points, to 3,071.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.78 percent, or 33.70 points, to 1,929.44.