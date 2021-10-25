UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Begin On Back Foot

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Monday morning following a healthy run-up last week, while traders are keeping a wary eye on a fresh Covid outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

41 percent, or 106.15 points, to 26,020.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.23 percent, or 8.34 points, to 3,574.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally down, easing 0.98 points to 2,411.69.

