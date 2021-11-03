UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Begin On Back Foot

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong shares begin on back foot

Hong Kong, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday morning as investors look ahead to the conclusion of a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, hoping for an idea about its plans for monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.15 percent, or 38.74 points, to 25,060.93.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13 percent, or 4.52 points, to 3,501.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.09 percent, or 2.27 points, to 2,390.00.

