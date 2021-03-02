Hong Kong shares begin on front foot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with more strong gains, extending a recovery in global markets after last week's steep losses as fears over rising bond yields subside.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.

87 percent, or 255.82 points, to 29,708.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.44 percent, or 15.45 points, to 3,566.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.57 percent, or 13.29 points, to 2,362.46.