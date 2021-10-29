UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Begin Slightly Lower

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong shares begin slightly lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Friday morning following disappointing earnings from tech titans Apple and Amazon, while traders are also keeping a nervous watch on the latest Covid outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 percent, or 88.87 points, to 25,466.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.91 points to 3,519.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.62 points, to 2,363.86.

