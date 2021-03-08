UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Begin With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares begin with gains

Hong Kong, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Monday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street in reaction to a bumper US jobs report and as lawmakers in Washington edge closer to passing Joe Biden's huge stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.91 percent, or 264.30 points, to 29,362.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.66 percent, or 23.00 points, to 3,524.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.65 percent, or 15.01 points, to 2,313.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From Jobs

Recent Stories

Attempted aggressions against tank farm in Saudi E ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Airshow 2021 to bring aerospace, defence sta ..

8 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers pegged at 21.9 million by ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

10 hours ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

11 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity brings female ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.