Hong Kong shares begin with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares started Tuesday morning on a quiet note after the previous day's sell-off and following a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 13.05 points, to 25,826.86.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.13 percent, or 4.74 points, to 3,710.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.20 points to 2,501.03.