UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Begin With Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares begin with gains

Hong Kong, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares started Tuesday morning on a quiet note after the previous day's sell-off and following a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 13.05 points, to 25,826.86.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.13 percent, or 4.74 points, to 3,710.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.20 points to 2,501.03.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th September 2021

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

8 hours ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

8 hours ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

8 hours ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

8 hours ago
 New UK news channel loses star name after choppy s ..

New UK news channel loses star name after choppy start

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.