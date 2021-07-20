UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Begin With Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares begin with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday morning in negative territory following another hefty fall on Wall Street sparked by increasing fears about the fast spread of the Delta virus variant that is causing some governments to reimpose containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 93.95 points, to 27,395.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.68 percent, or 24.05 points, to 3,515.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.80 percent, or 19.63 points, to 2,432.69.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks National University

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.