Hong Kong shares begin with losses

Hong Kong, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong equities sank more than one percent in the first few minutes of trade on Monday following another sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by fresh inflation concerns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

22 percent, or 320.61 points, to 25,885.30.

The Shanghai Composite eased 0.10 percent, or 3.86 points, to 3,699.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.78 points, to 2,503.79.