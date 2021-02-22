Hong Kong shares begin with strong gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Monday morning, rebounding from last week's selling, as traders welcomed more good news on the vaccine front.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

39 percent, or 426.88 points, to 31,071.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.30 percent, or 11.02 points, to 3,707.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.10 percent, or 2.50 points, to 2,471.16.