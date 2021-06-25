UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Build On Gains At Open

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong shares build on gains at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Friday morning, extending gains into a third day following a surge on Wall Street as investors cheered news that the White House and lawmakers had struck a huge infrastructure deal.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, or 120.21 points, to 29,002.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging up 0.72 points to 3,567.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.96 points, to 2,417.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China White House Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

8 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

8 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

8 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

8 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.