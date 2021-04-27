UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Close Down 27 April 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Tuesday as traders kept their focus on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting later this week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Tuesday as traders kept their focus on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting later this week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.04 percent, or 11.29 points, to 28,941.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 1.45 points to 3,442.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also flat, edging 0.62 points higher to 2,281.93.

