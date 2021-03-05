Hong Kong shares close down again 5 march 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares ended a volatile week with a loss Friday as optimism over the rollout of vaccines and economic outlook were offset by fears the expected recovery will fan inflation and force central banks to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

47 percent, or 138.50 points, to 29,098.29, though it pared hefty losses seen in the morning.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index were marginally lower, dipping 1.50 points to 3,5001.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.17 percent, or 3.93 points, to 2,298.60.

