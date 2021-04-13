UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Close Higher 13 April 2021

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:41 PM

Hong Kong shares close higher 13 april 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher on Monday as investors keep a close eye on the release later in the day of key US inflation data

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher on Monday as investors keep a close eye on the release later in the day of key US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 percent, or 43.97 points, to 28,497.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.48 percent, or 16.48 points, to 3,396.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.32 points, to 2,187.57.

