Hong Kong shares close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday after Chinese data indicated the world's number two economy was on track to meet its growth target and dovish comments from the head of the US Federal Reserve

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.75 percent, or 208.81 points, to 27,996.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.02 percent, or 36.09 points, to 3,564.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.35 percent, or 8.65 points, to 2,478.72.