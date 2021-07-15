UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Close Higher

Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:49 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday after Chinese data indicated the world's number two economy was on track to meet its growth target and dovish comments from the head of the US Federal Reserve

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday after Chinese data indicated the world's number two economy was on track to meet its growth target and dovish comments from the head of the US Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.75 percent, or 208.81 points, to 27,996.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.02 percent, or 36.09 points, to 3,564.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.35 percent, or 8.65 points, to 2,478.72.

