Hong Kong shares close higher

Hong Kong stocks closed just over one percent higher on Monday as weak US jobs data fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will delay phasing down its massive stimulus

Hong Kong, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed just over one percent higher on Monday as weak US jobs data fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will delay phasing down its massive stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

01 percent, or 261.64 points, to 26,163.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.12 percent, or 40.12 points, to 3,621.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.03 percent, or 49.07 points, to 2,463.36.