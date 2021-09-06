UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:49 PM

Hong Kong shares close higher

Hong Kong stocks closed just over one percent higher on Monday as weak US jobs data fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will delay phasing down its massive stimulus

Hong Kong, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed just over one percent higher on Monday as weak US jobs data fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve will delay phasing down its massive stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

01 percent, or 261.64 points, to 26,163.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.12 percent, or 40.12 points, to 3,621.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.03 percent, or 49.07 points, to 2,463.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Jobs

Recent Stories

Veena Malik all set to work for Urduflix with new ..

Veena Malik all set to work for Urduflix with new sociopolitical satire series

9 minutes ago
 No riverine flood risk amid all rivers flowing nor ..

No riverine flood risk amid all rivers flowing normal: FFC

1 minute ago
 Pottery making exhibition attracts children

Pottery making exhibition attracts children

1 minute ago
 PAF releases short documentary "I am Prepared" on ..

PAF releases short documentary "I am Prepared" on Defence Day

1 minute ago
 India to Tighten Border Security Over Terrorist Th ..

India to Tighten Border Security Over Terrorist Threats Linked to Afghanistan - ..

11 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 3,766 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 3,766 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.