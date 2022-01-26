UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Close Higher 26th Jan, 2022

January 26, 2022

Hong Kong shares close higher 26th Jan, 2022

Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday higher after fluctuating throughout the day as bargain buyers moved in after recent hefty losses while also waiting for the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting later in the day

Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday higher after fluctuating throughout the day as bargain buyers moved in after recent hefty losses while also waiting for the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.19 percent, or 46.29 points, to 24,289.90.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.66 percent, or 22.61 points, to 3,455.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.70 percent, or 16.10 points, to 2,329.17.

