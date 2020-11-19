UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:06 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with losses as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while rising virus cases around the world offset hopes for a vaccine

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with losses as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while rising virus cases around the world offset hopes for a vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

71 percent, or 187.32 points, to 26,356.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 percent, or 15.78 points, to 3,363.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.63 percent, or 14.26 points, to 2,275.85.

