Hong Kong Shares Close Lower 29th Nov, 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Hong Kong shares close lower 29th Nov, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares ended lower Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.95 percent to close at 23,852.24 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.91 percent to end at 8,498.26 points.

As the new COVID-19 variant sparked a global alert, healthcare stock Cansino Biologics surged 4.70 percent.

