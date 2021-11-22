Hong Kong shares close lower Monday 22nd Nov, 2021

Hong Kong shares ended lower Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.39 percent to 24,951.34 points

HONG KONG, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares ended lower Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.39 percent to 24,951.34 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a benchmark that reflects the overall performance of Chinese mainland securities listed in Hong Kong, lost 0.46 percent to end at 8,929.78 points.

The tech sector registered broad declines, as Hang Seng Tech Index went down 0.

73 percent to 6,410.89 points. Chinese online entertainment platform Bilibili dived more than 10 percent, and tech giant Baidu lost more than 2 percent.

As Hang Seng announced the inclusion of four stocks: China Resources Beer, Enn Energy, JD.com, and NetEase in December, all four stocks gained and NetEase led the charge with a 3.02-percent gain, according to Hong Kong-based financial information provider AskLORA.

After the expansion, the Hang Seng Index will have 64 components.