Hong Kong Shares Close On Front Foot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:42 PM

Hong Kong shares close on front foot

Hong Kong stocks finished higher for a third straight session Tuesday, with investors cheered by vaccine hopes and data pointing to a further improvement in China's economy

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 )

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

38 percent, or 92.48 points, to 24,732.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.51 percent, or 16.87 points, to 3,295.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.74 percent, or 16.26 points, to 2,205.36.

