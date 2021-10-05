Hong Kong shares close on positive note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher on Tuesday, rebounding moderately from the previous day's hefty losses though investors remain on edge over the crisis at China Evergrande and rising global inflation rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 percent, or 67.78 points, to 24,104.15.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.