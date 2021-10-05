UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Close On Positive Note

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:42 PM

Hong Kong shares close on positive note

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher on Tuesday, rebounding moderately from the previous day's hefty losses though investors remain on edge over the crisis at China Evergrande and rising global inflation rates

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 percent, or 67.78 points, to 24,104.15.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.

