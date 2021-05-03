Hong Kong shares close sharply lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia following a negative lead from Wall Street, with inflation concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.28 percent, or 367.34 points, to 28,357.54.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.