Hong Kong Shares Close Sharply Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:04 PM
Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia following a negative lead from Wall Street, with inflation concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment
Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia following a negative lead from Wall Street, with inflation concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.28 percent, or 367.34 points, to 28,357.54.