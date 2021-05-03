UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Close Sharply Lower

Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia following a negative lead from Wall Street, with inflation concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.28 percent, or 367.34 points, to 28,357.54.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

