Hong Kong Shares Close Well Down
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:11 PM
Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with deep losses Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investors concerned about the recovery of the US economy.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.56 percent, or 384.
78 points, to 24,340.85.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.41 percent, or 13.49 points, to 3,270.43, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.76 points, to 2,186.99.