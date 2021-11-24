Hong Kong shares close with gains 24th Nov, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished slightly higher Wednesday to cap five days of losses with energy firms boosted by a rally in oil prices, though traders remain concerned about surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 33.92 points, to 24,685.50.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.61 points, to 3,592.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.11 points to 2,520.48.

