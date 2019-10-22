UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Close With Gains

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:38 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street thanks to growing hopes that China and the US will hammer out the first phase of their trade pact by next month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, or 60.52 points, to 26,786.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.50 percent, or 14.76 points, to 2,954.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.01 percent, or 16.34 points, to 1,631.22.

