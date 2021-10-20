Hong Kong shares close with more gains 20th Oct, 2021

Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Wednesday following another positive Wall Street lead, while sentiment was also buoyed by hopes that China's recent crackdown on the country's tech sector may be winding down

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Wednesday following another positive Wall Street lead, while sentiment was also buoyed by hopes that China's recent crackdown on the country's tech sector may be winding down.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.35 percent, or 348.81 points, to 26,136.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 percent, or 6.15 points, to 3,587.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.11 percent, or 2.60 points, to 2,420.04.