Hong Kong shares close with more losses

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and stocks in China sank Thursday as a morning rally ran out of steam, with investors worried about high valuations following the recent global sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.

64 percent, or 155.39 points, to 24,313.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.61 percent, or 19.80 points, to close at 3,234.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 2.14 percent, or 46.53 points, to 2,129.25.