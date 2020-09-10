UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Close With More Losses

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:17 PM

Hong Kong shares close with more losses

Hong Kong and stocks in China sank Thursday as a morning rally ran out of steam, with investors worried about high valuations following the recent global sell-off

Hong Kong and stocks in China sank Thursday as a morning rally ran out of steam, with investors worried about high valuations following the recent global sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.

64 percent, or 155.39 points, to 24,313.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.61 percent, or 19.80 points, to close at 3,234.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 2.14 percent, or 46.53 points, to 2,129.25.

