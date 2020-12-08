Hong Kong shares close with more losses

Hong Kong stocks fell again Tuesday following a weak lead from Wall Street and after the city's government announced fresh containment measures to fight a spike in virus cases

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.

76 percent, or 202.29 points, to 26,304.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 6.43 points, to 3,410.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, edging down 0.93 points to 2,293.98.