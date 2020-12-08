UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Close With More Losses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Hong Kong shares close with more losses

Hong Kong stocks fell again Tuesday following a weak lead from Wall Street and after the city's government announced fresh containment measures to fight a spike in virus cases

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell again Tuesday following a weak lead from Wall Street and after the city's government announced fresh containment measures to fight a spike in virus cases.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.

76 percent, or 202.29 points, to 26,304.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 6.43 points, to 3,410.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, edging down 0.93 points to 2,293.98.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

38 minutes ago

Borrell Says US Should Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal, I ..

2 minutes ago

China, Nepal Announce Unified Measurement of Evere ..

2 minutes ago

Moeed calls for enhanced coordination among think ..

2 minutes ago

Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid v ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief urges quick restoration of rule of law in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.