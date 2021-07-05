Hong Kong shares close with sharp losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank Monday as tech firms were hit by news of a crackdown by Beijing on mainland ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and two other US-listed Chinese companies, which raised concerns about further moves against the sector.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.59 percent, or 166.92 points, to 28,143.50.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.44 percent, or 15.56 points, to 3,534.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.74 percent, or 17.62 points, to 2,414.40.